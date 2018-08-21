The first event of the 2017 FedExCup Playoffs is here, check out who we think will do well with our The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips
The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips
This week is the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with The Northern Trust being played at Ridgewood Country Club.
The top 125 players on the FedEx Cup Rankings that have been collated over the season qualify for the event this week – with this being reduced to the top 100 for the following week’s event.
Last season the event was won by World Number One Dustin Johnson, he is favourite again this week at 8/1, but the event was played at a different venue in 2017.
The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Number 11 in the world the Englishman is one of the best ball strikers in the world, he should really enjoy the course this week – has only won once this year back in Abu Dhabi, but has six top 10s.
Tony Finau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting American has three top 10s in his last six tournaments and his game can overpower any course. Should be well suited to another good finish this week.
Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Massive odds for someone who has three consecutive top 20s and is gunning for a Ryder Cup spot. By all accounts this course should suit his game perfectly – with his stunning tee-to-green game and his flat stick is improving.
Aaron Wise 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – I find it tough to pick Wise, as he cost me a massive double win when he won the AT&T Byron Nelson. Has a remarkable record over his last 10 events, 7 Missed cuts a 6th, a 2nd and a win. A perfect person to have a punt at with these odds.
