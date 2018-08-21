Expand Thorbjorn Olesen Moves Into Ryder Cup Spot

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Number 11 in the world the Englishman is one of the best ball strikers in the world, he should really enjoy the course this week – has only won once this year back in Abu Dhabi, but has six top 10s.

Tony Finau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting American has three top 10s in his last six tournaments and his game can overpower any course. Should be well suited to another good finish this week.

Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Massive odds for someone who has three consecutive top 20s and is gunning for a Ryder Cup spot. By all accounts this course should suit his game perfectly – with his stunning tee-to-green game and his flat stick is improving.

Aaron Wise 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – I find it tough to pick Wise, as he cost me a massive double win when he won the AT&T Byron Nelson. Has a remarkable record over his last 10 events, 7 Missed cuts a 6th, a 2nd and a win. A perfect person to have a punt at with these odds.

