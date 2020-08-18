Who is going to win the first FedEx Cup Playoff event of the year?

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2020

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are upon us with the first event The Northern Trust being played at TPC Boston.

Last year Patrick Reed won the event, but it was staged at Liberty National – he is 28/1 with Betfred to successfully defend his title.

This year there is a super strong field with Bryson Dechambeau (10/1 with Betfred) starting as favourite – he was the last player to win a pro event at the course.

Also well fancied this week are Justin Thomas (12/1 with Betfred), Rory McIlroy (12/1 with Betfred) and Jon Rahm (14/1 with Betfred).

The GM Tipster has been in decent form – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

The Northern Trust Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Webb Simpson 3 points each way at 28/1 with Betfred – Yet another solid performance on Sunday to finish in 3rd. A former winner at TPC Boston in 2011 – feel he is overpriced. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Tony Finau 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – He will win one day! Three top 10s in his last four starts including that impressive top 5 at the PGA Championship. He was also 4th on this course back in 2018 – again odds look too tempting to ignore.

Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – Came very close to victory last week missing out by one to Jim Herman – also finished 2nd here in 2014. Clearly a man in form who usually does well in the play-offs.

Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – Won the Arnold Palmer just before lockdown and has had two top 5s since returning to action – not at his best at the PGA Championship but I think will be looking to returning to form this week. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

