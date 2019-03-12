The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here, who will be able to defeat Sawgrass

The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here with The Players Championship being played at TPC Sawgrass.

Last year Webb Simpson ran away with this event, and even a double bogey on the final hole could not stop his claiming a four-shot victory – he is 40/1 to defend his title.

The favourites this year are Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, both of whom are 11/1.

All the big names are in attendance this week in what should be a fantastic event as ever.

