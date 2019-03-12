The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here, who will be able to defeat Sawgrass
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here with The Players Championship being played at TPC Sawgrass.
Last year Webb Simpson ran away with this event, and even a double bogey on the final hole could not stop his claiming a four-shot victory – he is 40/1 to defend his title.
The favourites this year are Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, both of whom are 11/1.
All the big names are in attendance this week in what should be a fantastic event as ever.
The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Xander Schauffele 4 points at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The current FedExCup Leader finished 2nd here last season. In his last eight starts he has won twice and been top 25 on the six other occasions.
Tommy Fleetwood 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 3rd last week wven with a dreadful round on Saturday. Finished 7th here last year, TPC Sawgrass should continue to suit him.
Jordan Spieth 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – A couple of weeks off, will he have found his game? Perhaps – one thing is for certain, Spieth has not been this long odds for a huge amount of time. Has a strange record at The Players a 4th in 2014 was followed by three missed cuts.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Last week he finished 23rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, this stopped a run of four straight top 10s. Has twice been a runner-up at Sawgrass and was 11th in 2018.
Martin Kaymer 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2014 champion has started to look like he might remember how to play golf again. Just inside the World’s top 200 he is a decent each way bet at this almighty odds.
