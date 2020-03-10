The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here, who will be able to defeat Sawgrass

The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The unofficial 5th Major of the year is here with The Players Championship being played at TPC Sawgrass. Regular GM Tipster Tom Clarke is away on holiday so Sam Tremlett has stepped up to cover for the week. He has had several good each way results earlier in the year.

Rory McIlroy won last year’s event by one stroke over Jim Furyk on his march to retaining the world number one golf ranking. As a result he is one of the favourites to win once again at 13/2. Some other favourites are Jon Rahm (12/1), Justin Thomas (14/1) and 2018 winner Webb Simpson (22/1).

The Players Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Patrick Reed 3 points each way at 33/1 – A couple of missed cuts aside in 2020, Patrick Reed has been on fantastic form with a win at the WGC-Mexico Championship, a tied-2nd at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a couple of good results at the Farmers Insurance and Arnold Palmer Invitational, both tournaments with very strong fields. I was surprised you could get him at 33/1.

Matt Kuchar 2 points each way at 50/1 – A winner of the event back in 2012, Kuchar has had a win this year in Singapore and is a regular fixture around the top of the leaderboard in big events. His record at TPC Sawgrass is very good indeed.

Matt Fitzpatrick 2 points each way at 50/1 – Has not missed a cut since the 2019 Andalucia Masters and is currently in the midst of a good run of form with a couple of runners-up finishes and a few top-10s. He played excellently when things got tough at Bay Hill so hopefully he will be hoping for more of the same weather!

Abraham Ancer 1 point each way at 80/1 – He has had a good run of form lately with a runners-up finish at The American Express and tied 6th in Saudi Arabia. It must be his time to get his first PGA Tour win eventually so why not this week?

Victor Perez 1 point each way at 125/1 – Admittedly he has not played in the event before but Perez is a rising star in European golf and has not missed a cut since last year’s KLM Open in September. He has built his way up from several other professional Tours and this is the type of event he dreamed of playing in, hopefully we will see him step up.

