The Players Championship golf betting tips: Advised bets

Now for the rest. Adam Scott has a fine course record, including a win in 2002, but is hard to fancy even at 100/1 after a terrible run of recent form. If he were at his best, twice runner-up Padraig Harrington would have been a selection, and even though there’s nothing in his recent form to suggest it, the Irishman is massively respected. Local favourite Jim Furyk had a surprisingly disappointing Sawgrass record for a long time, but after two top-5s in the last five years, he also warrants plenty of respect. Much more so than Geoff Ogilvy, who is yet to make the top-10 in seven tries, and Retief Goosen, who has only made that mark once.



Anthony Kim also hasn’t shown much on either of his visits to date, and is easily opposed after another poor weekend. Others instantly written off include David Toms, who has never made the top-10 in thirteen attempts, and Rory Sabbatini, for whom 27th place last year was his best in nine.



Paul Casey promised plenty when finishing 10th on his debut, but three missed cuts since have reinforced the perception that this isn’t his ideal track. Nevertheless, Casey has improved so much in the past twelve months that it would be dangerous to write him off completely. One man who clearly doesn’t like Sawgrass is Masters hero Angel Cabrera, who has missed four cuts in a row in this event. Cabrera’s other Augusta play-off victim, Chad Campbell, looks a far more plausible candidate.



Those looking for outsiders could do much worse than considering former champions Davis Love and Fred Couples. With four titles between them, nobody knows this course better and both of these PGA Tour stalwarts have offered reminders in recent months that they are far from finished at this level. Love won in last year’s Fall Series, and wasn’t beaten far at the weekend, while Freddie has registered two third places in top-class events at Riviera and Redstone already this year.



Finally, one more outsider came in for consideration; Bob Hope Classic winner Pat Perez, who also made the frame behind Tiger at Bay Hill and finished 3rd here in 2006. All of these outsiders are available at well over 100/1 on Betfair, and represent decent value trades in an event where the odds are expected to change fast, and frequently.



Good Luck!



ADVISED BETS



The Players Championship golf betting tips:



1.5pts ew KENNY PERRY @ 35/1 (BETFRED, STAN JAMES)

1.5pts ew SERGIO GARCIA @ 40/1 (GENERAL)

1.5pts ew LUKE DONALD @ 40/1 (GENERAL)

1pt ew HENRIK STENSON @ 50/1 (BET365, BETFRED, EXPEKT, VCBET)

1pt ew ZACH JOHNSON @ 55/1 (GENERAL)

1pt ew CAMILO VILLEGAS @ 55/1 (BET365, BETFRED, HILLS)

