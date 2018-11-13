Expand The RSM Classic Preview, TV Times

The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Russell Henley 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American was 29th last week after a few months of indifferent results, he loves Sea Island Resort and has finished top 10 in the last three seasons in this event. Love him at this price.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Missed the cut here last season, but as had three top 10s and a 13th – always a danger around these courses at this time of year. Four top 10s over the 2018 season including a 5th a few weeks back, he has had an okay season, which could be improved with another good result here this week.

Jim Furyk 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Now that his Ryder Cup Captaincy headache has passed he can concentrate on being an exceptionally good golfer again. Two top 10s in his last three starts, including last week in Mexico, he seems to be in good form. He has never finished worse than 11th place in this event.

Sam Burns 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has an inconsistent game at the moment, but when he can make a cut he usually features on Sunday evening. His last 12 starts he has had four top 10s and five missed cuts – makes him a good player for a long each way bet.

