The PGA Tour are on the Atlantic coast of Georgia this week for The RSM Classic
Fresh from a Masters hangover the PGA Tour have trundled down to the Georgia Atlantic coast for the RSM Classic being played at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside and Plantation Courses.
The field is pretty strong with many of the big names who played at Augusta making the quick hop down to the event.
The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365 – The courses should suit solid tee to green work, and there are not too many as solid as Fitzpatrick. Still due a win having not had one for a couple of seasons.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 55/1 with Betfred – Has not been outside the top 25 in his last four events. Looks to be coming into some good form and has sneaked inside the world’s top 50 – important he holds onto that by the end of the year as it means a Master invite.
Lee Westwood 1 point each way at 80/1 with 888 Sport – Westwood looks far too long at this price – he faded to 38th at The Masters after a promising start. Has been striking the ball as well as he ever has of late.
Andy Sullivan 1 point each way at 100/1 with Betfred – The man who completes my quad of Englishmen for this week is someone who has already won this year. Been impressed by his ball control this year, appears to be enjoying himself – would expect him to come in all guns blazing.
Favourites this week include Webb Simpson (8/1 with 888 Sport), Tyrrell Hatton (18/1 with Bet365) and Sungjae Im (20/1 with Betfred)
Defending champions is Tyler Duncan who is 125/1 with Bet365 to defend the title he won last year.
