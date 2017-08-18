Take a look at the pairings for the first match in the Solheim Cup 2017. By Ellen McLaughlin

The Solheim Cup 2017- Foursome Pairings

The pairings for the first matches at the 2017 Solheim Cup have been announced.

The Americans will be hoping to defend the Cup in Des Moines after claiming victory back in 2015.

Meet the players – Team Europe

While Annika Sorenstam’s will hope her team can replicate Europe’s historic performance back in 2013 in Colorado.

Both teams have selected rookies for the event, but have chosen experience in their first-team pairings.

Melissa Reid and Charley Hull will spearhead Europe’s bid for victory, when they take on Cristie Kerr and World No 2 Lexi Thompson in the first tee-off.

The American duo were undefeated as partners in Germany two years ago, while Hull and Reid claimed Europe’s first point back in 2015.

Annika Sorenstam has opted for experience in her first pairing, as only one of her four rookies at the event makes the start.

Meet the players – Team USA

Inkster is sending two of her first-timers in the opening session of the cup, with years Women’s PGA champion Danielle Kang teaming up with Lizette Salas.

Their opponents will be Caroline Masson and Carlota Siganda.

18-year old Angel Yin, the youngest player at the event, is paired with seven-time Solheim cup player Paula Creamer.

The duo will face Europe’s highest-ranked player Anna Nordqvist and rookie Georgia Hall.

The final American pairing will be Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller. A strong partnership from two years ago.

They will meet Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, who replaced Suzann Petersen earlier this week due to injury, and France’s Karine Icher.

Friday Foursome Pairings

14:10 pm: Mel Reid-Charley Hull (Europe) vs Cristie Kerr- Lexi Thompson (USA)

14:22pm: Carlota Siganda- Caroline Masson (Europe) vs Danielle Kang- Lizette Salas (USA)

14:36pm: Anna Nordqvist- Georgia Hall (Europe) vs Paula Creamer- Austin Ernst (USA)

14:48pm: Karine Icher- Catriona Matthew (Europe) vs Stacy Lewis- Gerina Piller (USA)

