Here are a selection of facts you may or may not know about the English professional.

17 Things You Didn’t Know About Ian Poulter

Expected to play a big part of the 2018 Ryder Cup, take a look at these 17 facts you may not know about Ian Poulter.

1 Poulter turned pro off a handicap of four.

2 His first club was Chesfield Downs in Hertfordshire

3 He became the assistant pro at Leighton Buzzard and would often give kids lessons for a £1.

4 He worked under coach Lee Scarborough

5 His first tournament win was over 36 holes. He shot 66 both days and won £1,500 which was the equivalent of two months work in two days when he was working as an assistant pro.

6 Poulter started playing golf when he was four years old.

7 He is an avid Arsenal fan but he also had trials for Tottenham Hotspur when he was 13 years old.

8 Poulter joined the Challenge Tour in 1999 and secured his European Tour card for the 2000 season. He also joined the PGA Tour in 2005.

9 His best result in a Major came at the 2008 Open Championship where he came second.