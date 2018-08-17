Here are a selection of facts you may or may not know about the English professional.
17 Things You Didn’t Know About Ian Poulter
Expected to play a big part of the 2018 Ryder Cup, take a look at these 17 facts you may not know about Ian Poulter.
1 Poulter turned pro off a handicap of four.
2 His first club was Chesfield Downs in Hertfordshire
3 He became the assistant pro at Leighton Buzzard and would often give kids lessons for a £1.
4 He worked under coach Lee Scarborough
5 His first tournament win was over 36 holes. He shot 66 both days and won £1,500 which was the equivalent of two months work in two days when he was working as an assistant pro.
6 Poulter started playing golf when he was four years old.
7 He is an avid Arsenal fan but he also had trials for Tottenham Hotspur when he was 13 years old.
8 Poulter joined the Challenge Tour in 1999 and secured his European Tour card for the 2000 season. He also joined the PGA Tour in 2005.
9 His best result in a Major came at the 2008 Open Championship where he came second.
Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?
Poulter had 13 Titleist clubs in his bag…
Ian Poulter Proves Ferraris Can Be Perfect Golfers’ Cars
The Englishman managed to fit an awful lot…
10 Poulter has had 10 European Tour, 2 WGC, and one other PGA Tour victory. The PGA Tour victory came this year at the Houston Open which he needed to win to qualify for The Masters.
11 The Englishman loves Formula 1 and is good friends with Rubens Barrichello.
12 He has won four points in a Ryder Cup on two occasions, once in 2008 at Valhalla, and the other in Medinah in 2012. At Medinah, Poulter’s five birdies in the last five holes to secure a crucial point on Saturday evening gave the team the impetus needed to pull off the incredible comeback.
13 He has an amazing collection of cars and loves Ferrari’s and sold one of them, a Ferrari F12 to Rory McIlroy.
14 Poulter had his own clothing line called IJP Design.
15 He famously wore Union Jack trousers at the 2004 Open Championship. After the tournament he donated them for auction for an event benefitting Yorkhill Children’s Hospital in Scotland.
16 Poulter does charity work for two charities called Dreamflight and Chideo. Dreamflight takes children without their parents on a holiday of a lifetime to Orlando, Florida. Chideo is a content driven fundraising platform.
17 Poulter is married to Katie and they have four children together. They are called Aimee-Leigh, Luke, Joshua and Lily-Mai.
Poulter is currently in the final automatisation qualification spot for the 2018 Ryder Cup.