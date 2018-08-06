Get to know this year's Ricoh Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall won the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes to lift her maiden major title at the age of 22.

The Englishwoman beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes at the Lancashire links after a closing five under par 67.

1. She is from Bournemouth.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 7

3. She turned pro in 2014.

4. She is the first Englishwoman to win a major since Karen Stupples’ Ricoh Women’s British Open triumph in 2004.

5. Hall is just the fourth Englishwoman to win a major after Stupples, Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas

6. She made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, where Annika Sorenstam’s Europe lost to Juli Inkster’s USA side in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the only European to appear in all five matches.

7. She won the LET Order of Merit and Player of the Year accolades in 2017.

8. She has full playing rights on the LPGA Tour, where she has been playing this year.