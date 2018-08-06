Get to know this year's Ricoh Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall won the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes to lift her maiden major title at the age of 22.
The Englishwoman beat Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum by two strokes at the Lancashire links after a closing five under par 67.
1. She is from Bournemouth.
2. She started playing golf at the age of 7
3. She turned pro in 2014.
4. She is the first Englishwoman to win a major since Karen Stupples’ Ricoh Women’s British Open triumph in 2004.
5. Hall is just the fourth Englishwoman to win a major after Stupples, Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas
6. She made her Solheim Cup debut in 2017, where Annika Sorenstam’s Europe lost to Juli Inkster’s USA side in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the only European to appear in all five matches.
7. She won the LET Order of Merit and Player of the Year accolades in 2017.
8. She has full playing rights on the LPGA Tour, where she has been playing this year.
9. Georgia was born in April 1996 on the Friday of Nick Faldo’s Masters win – that’s where her name comes from.
10. She was a member at Ferndown Golf Club near Bournemouth, which currently ranks 90th in the current Golf Monthly UK&I Top 100 Courses list.
11. She set the course record at Ferndown aged 11, shooting a five-under-par 67.
12. As well as playing at Ferndown, she is also a member at Remedy Oak. Now, however, she is affiliated with Goodwood in Sussex.
13. Her Dad, Wayne, coached her as a child and caddied during the Ricoh Women’s British Open.
14. Hall’s usual caddie is actually her boyfriend Harry Tyrrell, who is an aspiring pro. The pair apparently met on Instagram.
15. She had a successful amateur career, winning the 2013 Ladies British Amateur and also representing GB&I in the 2014 Curtis Cup.
16. She played in this year’s GolfSixes with fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull where the duo reached the quarter finals.
