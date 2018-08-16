How well do you know the Ryder Cup legend?

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood is one of five vice-captains to be selected by Thomas Bjorn for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris. Take a look at these 14 things you did not know about the 23-time European Tour winner.

1 Westwood’s best Ryder cup was in 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club where he produced 4.5 points out of 5.

2 His middle name is John

3 Became world number one in October 2010 knocking Tiger Woods off the top. He held the top position for a total of 22 weeks and was first English golfer to do so since Faldo.

4 He is the European player that has played in the most Ryder Cup winning teams ever, with 7.

5 He has secured 23 points across ten Ryder Cups.

6 On the European Tour, he won his first two playoffs in tournaments in 1996 and 1998. He then lost his next 5, one a year from 2007 to 2011.

7 Westwood has an OBE which was awarded in the 2011 Birthday honours list.

8 Westwood is a big fan of Nottingham Forest and also sponsors his semi-pro team Worksop Town FC.

9 Westwood was married to Laurae Coltart, the sister of Scottish Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart. They divorced in 2015.

10 They had two children together, Sam and Poppy.