One of the five Ryder cup vice-captains, how well do you know Robert Karlsson?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Robert Karlsson
Thomas Bjorn surprised no one when he selected fellow Scandinavian Robert Karlsson as a 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captain. A player with vast experience and a two-time Ryder Cup competitor, Karlsson will bring a steely determination to the team along with an analytical mind-set. Take a look at these 10 facts on the Swede that you may not already know.
1 Karlsson won 11 times on the European Tour with his last win coming in November 2010 at the Dubai World Championship.
2 Teaming up with Henrik Stenson, he won the 2008 Mission Hills World Cup representing Sweden. They shot 63 in the final round to win by three over Spain.
3 He currently lives in North Carolina but has lived in Monaco before too.
4 His best run in Majors came in 2008 where he produced an eighth at The Masters, fourth at the US Open, seventh at The Open Championship and a 20th at the PGA Championship.
5 Thanks to his analytical style of play, his nickname is The Scientist.
6 He turned pro in 1989 off of +3.
7 He was the first Swedish winner of the European Tour Order of Merit after winning it in 2008.
8 Karlsson is a member of the “Champions of Peace” club which is part of Peace and Sport, a Monaco-based organisation that selects elite athletes to serve peace through sport across the globe.
9 He is married to Ebba Karlsson, an author and former model. Her book True Starlight is an Amazon best-seller and was published in 2017.
10 His highest world ranking is 6.
Karlsson is sure to bring a cool head to the European team in Paris, where the 2018 Ryder Cup starts on September 28th.