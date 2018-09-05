Named as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup, get to know the American better with these 8 facts.
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Stricker
Named as a vice-captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup by Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker will bring experience to the role having played in three Ryder Cups. But how well do you know the 51-year-old? Take a look at these 8 things you didn’t know about him.
1. Stricker was born in Wisconsin and grew up playing at Edgerton Towne Country Club.
2. He went to the University of Illinois. Whilst there he earned All-American honours playing for the golf team in 1988 and 1989.
3. Stricker won the John Deere Classic three years in a row from 2009-2011. He posted scores of 20, 26, and 22-under.
4. Many of his peers on Tour gave him the nickname ‘Mr September’ due to his high quality of play at the end of the season. For example between 2007 and 2010, Stricker was the only player to complete all 64 rounds in the Fedex Cup and in those 16 tournaments only twice did he finish outside the top 20.
5. His highest ranking on the Official World Golf Rankings is number 2.
6. Stricker married into a golfing family. His father-in-law and brother-in-law, Dennis and Mario Tiziano both played on the PGA Tour. Mario played 23 events in 2005 and collected over $180,00 dollars.
7. Stricker has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and twice on the PGA Champions Tour. Both of those wins came in 2018. His best year on Tour came in 2009, where he won three times and collected over $6 million. (He came second on the money list that year to Tiger Woods who won 6 times).
8. He has played in three Ryder Cups where he has been on the winning team once in 2008, and lost twice in 2010, and 2012. His Ryder Cup record is three wins, sevensn losses and one half.
