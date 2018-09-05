Named as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup, get to know the American better with these 8 facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Stricker

Named as a vice-captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup by Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker will bring experience to the role having played in three Ryder Cups. But how well do you know the 51-year-old? Take a look at these 8 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Stricker was born in Wisconsin and grew up playing at Edgerton Towne Country Club.

2. He went to the University of Illinois. Whilst there he earned All-American honours playing for the golf team in 1988 and 1989.

3. Stricker won the John Deere Classic three years in a row from 2009-2011. He posted scores of 20, 26, and 22-under.

4. Many of his peers on Tour gave him the nickname ‘Mr September’ due to his high quality of play at the end of the season. For example between 2007 and 2010, Stricker was the only player to complete all 64 rounds in the Fedex Cup and in those 16 tournaments only twice did he finish outside the top 20.