Thomas: Hilton Head Not Taking Covid-19 Seriously – “It’s A Zoo”

The PGA Tour returned its first positive Covid-19 test on Friday at the RBC Heritage after Nick Watney reported that he had symptoms of the virus.

Watney tested positive and was forced to withdraw, and 11 people who he had contact with were all tested and returned negative results.

The five-time PGA Tour winner made his way to Hilton Head Island from the Charles Schwab Challenge on a private jet with Sergio Garcia.

Players have the option of riding on the PGA Tour’s charter flight, but they are free to make their own way to events.

They’re also free to roam the local areas, which, according to Justin Thomas, were not taking the virus very seriously at the RBC Heritage.

“I feel very safe. I wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t,” the World No.3 said in reaction to Watney’s positive test.

“The Tour has done all the protocols they can. Unfortunately, you can’t control guys going to get something to eat or whatever it might be, if you’re staying in a hotel or room service or whatever it might be.”

“No offence to Hilton Head, but they’re seeming to not take it very seriously.

“It’s an absolute zoo around here. There’s people everywhere.

“The beaches are absolutely packed. Every restaurant, from what I’ve seen when I’ve been driving by, is absolutely crowded.

“Unfortunately, that’s not on [Watney] because I know he’s very cautious and has done everything he can, but I would say a lot of people in this area of Hilton Head just aren’t.”

Luckily for the PGA Tour, its players, staff, stakeholders and fans, there have been no other positive test results since Watney.

Players will be tested again this week prior to the Travelers Championship, and hopefully Watney testing positive for Covid-19 reminds players and caddies that safety must come first.

We already began to see air fist-bumps over the weekend at Harbour Town to reduce contact between players, let’s hope we see more of that this week.

