The Belgian got round in under two hours and shot level par

Thomas Pieters Plays Italian Open Final Round In Under Two Hours

Thomas Pieters proved that you can play good golf quickly on Sunday during the Italian Open final round.

The Belgian was out first on his own and shot a level par 71 on Sunday, getting round in 1hr 59mins.

Pieters posted a screenshot on Twitter showing his time and that he burnt 1,300 calories.

A video was posted on social media of the 27-year-old running down the final hole –

Pieters made three birdies, a triple-bogey and 14 pars in his lightning-fast final round.

The four-time European Tour winner finished in 68th place at eight over par.

The 2016 Ryder Cup star is currently 82nd in the world and is having a good season after winning the Czech Masters.

He is one of three players to have recorded very quick rounds on Tour in recent years.

Kevin Na played the final round of the 2016 Tour Championship in 1hr 59mins too.

Na, like Pieters, shot level par.

However, Wesley Bryan went significantly faster at the 2017 BMW Championship when he shot a two under par 69 in an incredible 1hr 28mins.

Bryan was throwing clubs at his caddie, running down fairways and even took out flags himself. He also tapped in a few putts with his wedge.

