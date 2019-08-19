The Belgian won his first title in three years with his second Czech Masters victory

Thomas Pieters Wins Czech Masters

Thomas Pieters won his first European Tour title in three years at the Czech Masters.

The Belgian began the day one ahead of playing partner Adri Arnaus and that’s where he ended after the pair both shot three under par.

Pieters finished at 19 under par to win the event for the second time after lifting his maiden European Tour title at the same venue, the Albatross Resort, back in 2015.

He made four birdies and a bogey on the front nine to extend his lead and played the back nine in level par to win by one.

Adri Arnaus was chasing hard and this was the Spaniard’s best ever finish on the European Tour after graduating from the Challenge Tour last year.

He is up to a career-high 105th in the world whilst Pieters has climbed to 84th.

Watch the best of Pieters’ winning round –

“It feels good to win again,” the Belgian said.

“I never doubted myself but it’s just been a long road of not feeling that great with the golf swing. It feels good to get back on track again and get another win.

“It’s difficult when everybody says you should be winning two or three times a year. It’s always nice to hear that but it’s almost a negative sometimes because I always felt like I was underachieving but hopefully there’s many more like this.

“I felt like I was in control today, almost the whole day and I kind of did my own thing.”

It was by no means easy for Pieters who had to grind hard to ensure victory. On the back-nine he produced sublime par saves at the 13th, 14th and also an unlikely one at the 15th after he took a drop out of thick rough. He proceeded to knock his third to within 10-feet and then cooly slotted the putt into the cup.

A bogey followed on the 16th but Pieters parred in to win by one stroke.