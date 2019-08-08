The Dane will appear in court later this month with charges including sexual assault

Thorbjorn Olesen Charged With Sexual Assault

Thorbjorn Olesen is to appear in court later this month after being charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

The five-time European Tour winner’s hearing will take place on 21st August at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

Olesen was arrested on 29th July at Heathrow Airport and released upon investigation after arriving back from Memphis where he finished T27th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

He is alleged to have been abusive to passengers and crew as well as assaulting a woman and urinating in the isle of the first class cabin.

The 29-year-old is currently suspended from the European Tour “pending the outcome of legal proceedings”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July.

“Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.”

His lawyer Paul Morris released a statement saying: “Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time.”

Olesen has won five times on the European Tour, most recently at the 2018 Italian Open.

The Dane made his Ryder Cup debut last year at Le Golf National where he beat Jordan Spieth 5&4 in the singles as Europe won 17.5-10.5.

He currently ranks 64th in the world having been as high as 33rd.