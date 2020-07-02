The 2018 Ryder Cupper is currently suspended from the European Tour whilst his court case continues

Thorbjorn Olesen: “I Would Like To Apologise To All The Danes”

Thorbjorn Olesen has apologised to his fans whilst speaking to media during a tournament in Denmark.

The 30-year-old is currently suspended from the European Tour following an incident on a flight back from the 2019 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

His court case has been pushed back to December 2021, although it is set to be reviewed on 16th July.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted unconditional bail.

The five-time European Tour was playing in the Jyske Bank Danish PGA Championship at Himmerland Golf Club and finished in T7th at 8 under par for three rounds, nine back of winner Marcus Helligkilde.

It was his first professional event in 11 months after competing in Memphis last July.

“I am incredibly sad about what has happened and would like to apologise to all the Danes who have supported me for so many years,” the 2018 Ryder Cupper said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I basically haven’t played golf in a year. I played for a week in November in Spain, and then I’ve been playing for the last couple of weeks – that’s it.

“Since I started playing, I’ve never had anything like that where I haven’t played in such a long time. It’s hard.

“I can only say that the trial is set for December 2021 and I can’t say that much anymore.

“I hope, of course, that I will be able to come out and play again.”

Olesen says he is hopeful of playing again soon on the European Tour, where he is currently suspended “while the case continues,” which by the sound of it could mean he doesn’t play until 2022.

He was 62nd in the world following his last start but has seen his ranking drop down to 166th.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram