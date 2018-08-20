The Dane's fourth place finish at the Nordea Masters puts him in the final automatic spot
Thorbjorn Olesen Moves Into Ryder Cup Spot
With just two weeks to go until the first eight European players are confirmed for the Ryder Cup, Thorbjorn Olesen has moved into the final spot.
The Dane has been in great form this summer and his fourth place finish in Sweden was enough to put him inside the top 8 via the World Points list.
Olesen won the Italian Open in June, was T2nd at the BMW International Open, T6th at the Irish Open, T12th at the Open, T3rd at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and then 4th at the Nordea Masters.
He has moved ahead of Ian Poulter who had leapfrogged Paul Casey last week.
Poulter was overtaken by Rafa Cabrera Bello as well this week after the Spaniard finished T11th at the Wyndham Championship.
Cabrera Bello was also T10th at the USPGA Championship and T17th the week before at the Bridgestone.
Paul Casey took the week off after missing the cut at the USPGA and is another man fighting it out for the final place on Thomas Bjorn’s side with just two weeks left until the final eight are confirmed.
Russell Knox and Eddie Pepperell are also close in what looks to be a thrilling finish to the qualifying.
Experienced Ryder Cuppers Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are two men who will not be making the side on merit so will therefore need captain’s picks.
Garcia was T24th at the Wyndham whilst Stenson was T20th – both will need to show some form in the next couple of weeks to have a chance, you would feel.
To conclude, one of Olesen, Poulter, Casey, Cabrera Bello, Knox and Pepperell will get that final spot, whilst Garcia, Stenson, Thomas Pieters, Paul Dunne and Matt Wallace will be joining all but one of those men as potential wildcard picks.
To say Thomas Bjorn will have some difficult decisions to make very soon is an understatement!
Bjorn picks his four wildcards on Wednesday 5th September live on Sky Sports Golf at 2pm.
