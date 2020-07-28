The Dane last teed it up on the European Tour almost exactly a year ago

Thorbjorn Olesen Returns To The European Tour

Thorbjorn Olesen makes his first start on the European Tour in 12 months this week at the Hero Open.

The Dane was suspended from the tour after an alleged incident on a flight back from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Classic in Memphis around this time last year.

The five-time European Tour winner’s suspension began on 6th August 2019 after he was arrested and charged on three counts following a flight from Nashville to London.

He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Olesen has subsequently made numerous court appearances but his case has been pushed back until December 2021, and the European Tour has allowed him to now continue playing after the “unprecedented delay in court proceedings” due to Covid-19.

“While my team and I initially agreed that I would not participate in Tour events while the legal proceedings were outstanding, I am naturally grateful to the European Tour for allowing me to continue my career following the lengthy adjournment of my trial,” Olesen said.

“Obviously, the case itself is still on-going so I will continue to make no comment about it.”

The five-time European Tour winner last teed it up competitively at the Danish PGA Championship in June at Himmerland Golf Club and finished in T7th at 8 under par for three rounds.

His last victory came at the 2018 Italian Open, which helped him qualify for the European Ryder Cup team.

He beat Jordan Spieth 5&4 in the Sunday singles at Le Golf National to win his first point.

Olesen has won 12 times as a professional.

He currently ranks 207th in the world, having been 62nd prior to his suspension.

His career-high world ranking is 33rd.

