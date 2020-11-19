Team Woods will aim to win the PNC Challenge in Florida next month

Tiger And Charlie Woods To Play In PGA Tour Family Event

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will tee it up in the PNC Challenge family event on the PGA Tour next month.

The tournament was previously known as the Father/Son Challenge but it is now open to male and female Major winners and a family member.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship,” Woods said in a statement.

Charlie has shown some promising signs as a golfer over the past year or so and Tiger has been seen caddying for him on occasions.

We’ve seen glimpses of Charlie’s swing on social media and it looks seriously impressive, but this will be the first time mass audiences will be able to get a proper look at his game.

“I don’t know. It depends how bad he wants it. It’s all on him,” Woods told Golf TV when asked about Charlie’s future in the pro ranks.

“I wanted it at a very, very early age. I wanted to compete and play in this game. That’s on him — whether he wants it or not.”

Justin Thomas and his dad Mike will also be making their tournament debuts, whilst defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer will be looking to win the tournament back-to-back.

Gary Player, Greg Norman, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, John Daly, Mark O’Meara, Retief Goosen, Tom Lehman, Padraig Harrington, Lee Trevino, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh are also playing.

It takes place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Grande Lakes) from 17th-20th December.

