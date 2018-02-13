Golf's two biggest stars will grace the Riviera fairways for the opening two rounds at this week's Genesis Open alongside world number four Justin Thomas
Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Paired At Genesis Open
Groupings are out for this week’s Genesis Open and there’s a HUGE group for the first two days.
Related: Phil Mickelson’s golf gear through the years
Tiger Woods plays with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and world number four Justin Thomas.
The major winners tee off at at 3.22pm UK time off the first tee and then slightly later at 8.02pm off the 10th tee for their second round.
Woods makes his second start of 2018 and first appearance in this event since 2006.
Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?
He finished in a tie for 23rd at last month’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Continues below
Genesis Open Preview, TV Times
Dustin Johnson is defending champion in the PGA…
Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips
Who will triumph at the Riviera Country Club…
Oman Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
The European Tour visits a new country for…
He’s never won this tournament in 11 attempts, and it was also the scene of his PGA Tour debut back in 1992 at the age of 16.
Watch Tiger’s swing from his Tuesday practice round:
Dustin Johnson defends the title he won last year to reach the world number one spot.
Related: Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram