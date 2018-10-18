Woods lost all four of his matches at Le Golf National as the USA side went down 17.5 - 10.5 at the hands of Europe

Tiger Woods Blames Poor Ryder Cup On Fatigue

Tiger Woods has had his say on his poor showing at the Ryder Cup where he lost all four of his games.

Woods puts his performance down to fatigue after a long season where he returned from a fourth back surgery.

The 14-time major winner had won his 80th PGA Tour title the previous week at the Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup was his fifth tournament in six weeks having played in all four FedEx Cup Playoff events.

Speaking at his annual charity golf event at Pebble Beach, Woods explained his pointless Ryder Cup.

“It was just a cumulative effect of the entire season,” he said.

“I was tired because I hadn’t trained for it. I hadn’t trained this entire comeback to play this much golf and on top of that deal with the heat and the fatigue and the loss of weight.”

The 42-year-old did appear to look tired and struggled around the brutal Le Golf National, which placed a premium on straight hitting.

Despite his fatigue, he still played four matches but struggled throughout.

He lost both of his fourball games with Patrick Reed and his only foursomes match with Bryson DeChambeau.

He then went down 2&1 to Jon Rahm in the singles despite putting up a good fight.

In his defence, he was matched up against the inspired team of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in all three of his doubles games, and his partner Patrick Reed struggled with his game particularly on Saturday morning.