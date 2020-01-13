The golfing world got its first look at Tiger's son's swing at the weekend...it's good

Tiger Woods Caddies For His Son Charlie In Junior Competition

Tiger Woods‘ son Charlie was playing in a junior competition at the weekend with his 15-time Major-winning father on the bag.

Considering he is the son of arguably the greatest player of all time, 10-year-old Charlie’s golf swing is probably as you’d expect it to be.

Actually, it might even be better.

Woods’ son’s action was doing the rounds on social media and he possesses a great posture, a superb top-of-backswing position and great downswing too.

Couple those with a great rhythm and it looks like he’ll be following in his father’s footsteps one day of playing pro golf – if he so chooses.

Charlie shot a five-over 41 in the junior competition featuring three bogeys, a triple and a birdie to finish T9th out of a field of 16.

He only finished four shots off of the lead at Sandpiper in Florida.

Watch his golf swing here –

Woods Snr was on the bag for his son there and also the next day where Charlie reportedly shot level par in a different competition.

Tiger Woods announced last week that he is making his first appearance of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month.

The event is played at Torrey Pines where Tiger has won eight times including the 20089 US Open.

Another great junior golf swing belongs to John Daly’s son, who plays with his dad during the PNC Father and Son Challenge on the PGA/Champions Tours.

‘Little John’ as he’s known, like Charlie Woods, certainly looks like he could have a future in the pro game too.

Watch John Daly’s son’s golf swing below –

