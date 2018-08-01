The 14-time major winner will play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years

Tiger Woods Commits To FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tiger Woods has committed to The Northern Trust and Dell Technlogies Championship, meaning he will be playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.

Woods won the inaugural FedEx Cup in 2007 and then again in 2009.

He is the only man to have won the trophy, the most lucrative in golf with its $10m bonus, on more than one occasion.

However, he hasn’t played in the Playoffs since 2013 due to injuries and poor form.

He came second in the standings in 2013 after leading going into the Playoffs after a phenomenal year featuring five victories including the Players Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

His victory at the Bridgestone was his last victory anywhere worldwide.

The 14-time major winner is currently 47th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he has a very good chance of qualifying for the Tour Championship which is only open to the top 30.

The Northern Trust – Top 125

Dell Technologies Championship – Top 100

BMW Championship – Top 70

Tour Championship – Top 30

Woods looks to have a busy schedule coming up after finishing T6th at The Open to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as a top 50 player – he is currently 50th in the world rankings.