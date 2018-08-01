The 14-time major winner will play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years
Tiger Woods Commits To FedEx Cup Playoffs
Tiger Woods has committed to The Northern Trust and Dell Technlogies Championship, meaning he will be playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.
Woods won the inaugural FedEx Cup in 2007 and then again in 2009.
He is the only man to have won the trophy, the most lucrative in golf with its $10m bonus, on more than one occasion.
However, he hasn’t played in the Playoffs since 2013 due to injuries and poor form.
He came second in the standings in 2013 after leading going into the Playoffs after a phenomenal year featuring five victories including the Players Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
His victory at the Bridgestone was his last victory anywhere worldwide.
The 14-time major winner is currently 47th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he has a very good chance of qualifying for the Tour Championship which is only open to the top 30.
The Northern Trust – Top 125
Dell Technologies Championship – Top 100
BMW Championship – Top 70
Tour Championship – Top 30
Woods looks to have a busy schedule coming up after finishing T6th at The Open to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as a top 50 player – he is currently 50th in the world rankings.
His schedule currently reads: Bridgestone, USPGA, The Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship.
He may opt to play in the BMW Championship if he isn’t inside the top 30 after two Playoff events and if he were to progress to the Tour Championship he would almost certainly be on the USA Ryder Cup team for Paris.
