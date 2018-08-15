The 14-time major winner will play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years

Tiger Woods Commits To First 3 FedEx Cup Playoff Events

Tiger Woods last week committed to The Northern Trust and Dell Technlogies Championship and has now confirmed for the third event of the four, the BMW Championship.

That means he will be playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.

Woods won the inaugural FedEx Cup in 2007 and then again in 2009.

He has won the BMW Championship twice, in 2007 and 2009, and the Tour Championship once in 2007.

The 14-time major winner is the only man to have won the trophy, the most lucrative in golf with its $10m bonus, on more than one occasion.

However, he hasn’t played in the Playoffs since 2013 due to injuries and poor form.

He came second in the standings in 2013 after leading going into the Playoffs after a phenomenal year featuring five victories including the Players Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

His victory at the Bridgestone was his last victory anywhere worldwide.

The 14-time major winner is currently 20th in the FedEx Cup standings after his 2nd place finish at the USPGA Championship.

That means he looks very likely to qualify for the Tour Championship which is only open to the top 30.

The Northern Trust – Top 125

Dell Technologies Championship – Top 100

BMW Championship – Top 70

Tour Championship – Top 30

If Woods does make it to the Tour Championship, and if he is picked for the Ryder Cup, it will mean he would have played six tournaments in eight weeks.