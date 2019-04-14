Tiger Woods Wins His fifth Masters To Complete Greatest Comeback Of All

Tiger triumphs at The Masters to secure his 15th Major, 11 years after his last

In the end he made his Masters victory look so easy, but after what Tiger Woods has been through in recent years it was anything but.

A simple tap-in for bogey on the 18th green sent Augusta into raptures and completed his 15th Major win and one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

For most of the day it looked like he’d struggle to catch overnight leader Francesco Molinari, but Augusta’s 12th hole once again had something to say on a Masters Sunday.

Molinari was two ahead of Woods standing on the tee, but as so many have done before him, he found the water, and the double bogey that followed meant they were level with six holes to go.

The Italian had shown his first real sign of weakness and Tiger pounced. Birdies at 13, 15 and 16 put him firmly in control, as several players briefly challenged but ultimately faded away.

Molinari found the water again at 15 to add his name to the list of those who have thrown away a winning position here on a Sunday. The rock-solid game he displayed for three and a half rounds all but disappeared, and he was left wondering what could have been.

Other challengers came and went, with Patrick Cantlay briefly threatening when he moved into the lead at -12 after an eagle at the 15th. However, the pressure of the moment seemed to get to him and he followed that up with back-to-back bogeys to fall back into the pack.

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele also got to -12 but it was Brooks Koepka, Tiger’s nemesis from the USPGA last year, who got closest.

He had decent birdie shouts on 17 and 18 but neither dropped, meaning Tiger was given the comfort of knowing a bogey on 18 would be enough.

That’s exactly what he delivered, with the five at the last leading to joyous scenes with his mother and son on the edge of the 18th green. Never before has a bogey been celebrated so wildly by so many.

The comeback was complete and a fifth Green Jacket was secured, 14 years after his fourth. This beat Jack’s record of 11 years between 1975 and 1986. If Tiger can stay healthy for the foreseeable future, who’s to say another of Jack’s records won’t fall in the coming years.