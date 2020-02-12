The 15-time Major winner says that he is trying to figure out the Premier Golf League

Tiger Woods Confirms Premier Golf League Approach

A brand new 18-tournament, 48-player World Tour was proposed in January and the whole concept has the potential to change elite professional golf as we know it.

It is planned to be up-and-running by 2022 or 2023 but there is one huge factor that will ultimately determine its success, and that is the level of players it manages to recruit.

The biggest ‘needle-mover’ in the game by a long way is Tiger Woods, who would have the power and following to turn the Premier Golf League from a concept into a market-leading entertainment product.

Woods is playing at Riviera this week in the Genesis Open where he makes his second start of 2020.

The 15-time Major winner, who remarkably is yet to win at Riviera, was asked about the new Premier Golf League and confirmed that he has been approached.

“Have I been personally approached? Yes, and my team’s been aware of it and we’ve delved into the details of it and trying to figure it out just like everyone else,” he said.

“We’ve been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started, or other tours want to evolve and started.

“There’s a lot of information that we’re still looking at and whether it’s reality or not, but just like everybody else, we’re looking into it.

“I think that just like all events, you’re trying to get the top players to play more collectively.

“It’s one of the reasons why we instituted the World Golf Championships, because we were only getting together five times a year, the four majors and The Players, and we wanted to showcase the top players on more than just those occasions.

“We came up with the World Golf Championships and we’re meeting more often.

“And so this is a natural evolution, whether or not things like this are going to happen, but ideas like this are going to happen going forward, whether it’s now or any other time in the future.”

Woods isn’t the only player to have been approached by the Premier Golf League, as Phil Mickelson played with the men behind the idea recently in Saudi Arabia.

Rory McIlroy also recently said that they first approached him around six years ago.

