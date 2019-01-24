All Woods wanted was a slice of pizza...
WATCH: Tiger Woods Denied Pizza During Farmers Insurance Pro-Am
It’s not often that Tiger Woods gets denied but that’s exactly what happened during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am.
The 14-time Major winner, who has won at Torrey Pines eight times, was told no when asking for a slice of pizza.
Woods approached the pop-up pizza outlet with a big smile on his face, clearly excited for his pizza, and the server simply said, “Erm… They aren’t letting us serve right now.”
The server apparently said no because of a health inspector’s status check.
Woods is playing in this week’s Farmers Insurance Open in search of his 81st PGA Tour title.
It is the 43-year-old’s first start of 2019 after a superb comeback last year from his fourth back surgery in 2017.
Woods rose up to 12th in the world and won PGA Tour title number 80 at the Tour Championship.
He also came close at two Majors, finishing T6th at The Open and 2nd at the USPGA Championship.
