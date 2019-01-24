All Woods wanted was a slice of pizza...

WATCH: Tiger Woods Denied Pizza During Farmers Insurance Pro-Am

It’s not often that Tiger Woods gets denied but that’s exactly what happened during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am.

The 14-time Major winner, who has won at Torrey Pines eight times, was told no when asking for a slice of pizza.

Woods approached the pop-up pizza outlet with a big smile on his face, clearly excited for his pizza, and the server simply said, “Erm… They aren’t letting us serve right now.”

Watch the video below:

The server apparently said no because of a health inspector’s status check.