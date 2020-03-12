The 15-time Major winner will be the first member of the class of 2021.

Tiger Woods Elected To World Golf Hall Of Fame

With the 2020 Players Championship about to begin, the least surprising, and totally expected news regarding the World Golf Hall of Fame has officially been announced; Tiger Woods has been elected into it and will be the first member of the class of 2021.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement. “This past year has been such an incredible journey, and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

The only surprising thing about the announcement is a logistical point. Up until earlier this year the minimum age for enshrinement had been 50, but this was lowered to 45. Tiger turns 45 later this year on December 30th so the timing of this is pretty obvious.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating as he’s inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.”

The news comes after Tiger announced he would be missing The Players Championship for the first time since 2017, citing a sore back. Given he has the intention of defending his Masters title in April, this is not surprising.

Woods is the first member of the Class of 2021 picked by the Hall of Fame’s 20-member Selection Committee.

From a list of 10 finalists, the committee voted on Wednesday and the additional inductees will be announced in the future.

The other finalists being considered at the moment are Johnny Farrell, Padraig Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper, and contributors Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins.

