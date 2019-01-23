The 14-time Major winner has been speaking about his 80th PGA Tour victory

Tiger Woods Gets “Chills” Watching Tour Championship Victory

Tiger Woods shocked the world last September at the Tour Championship, winning his 80th PGA Tour title.

After a tough comeback from injury, Woods was the story of the year before tasting victory again for the first time in over five years.

It will go down as one of the most memorable sporting moments of this generation, with thousands of fans flanking the 18th at East Lake and Woods submerged by spectators walking up to the putting surface.

The 14-time Major winner is back for 2019 this week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open where he was asked about that stunning victory back in September.

“It gives me chills almost every time I see it,” Woods said.

“At the time it didn’t really seem like that because I didn’t really look back.

“I only looked back a couple of times over my right shoulder. I didn’t really get a good look until I went to the green.

“After I hit my pitch shot I got on the green, I looked and I’m like holy cow, there’s a lot of people.

“You know, the rush, and commotion that happened, I’ve experienced things like that; ’97 Western Open, the Open at St Andrews.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I’ve experienced things of that nature, but not that energy.

“That was very different.”

Watch Woods describe the scenes at East Lake below:

The 14-time Major winner makes his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines where he will debut a new set of irons.

Woods is currently 13th in the world rankings and heads into the Farmers Insurance Open at a course where he has won eight times.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He has lifted the Farmers Insurance Open trophy seven times and also won the US Open at Torrey Pines in 2008, which was his last Major victory.