Woods wrote a message on social media saying he had completed his programme and thanked people for their support

Tiger Woods Gives Update On Programme To Manage Medication

Tiger Woods has given an update after completing his programme to help manage his medications.

The 14-time major winner wrote a message on social media to update on his health and thank people for their support.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program”, he wrote.

“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends.

“I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.”

Woods announced last month that he was to seek professional help to manage his medications.

