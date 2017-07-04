Woods wrote a message on social media saying he had completed his programme and thanked people for their support
Tiger Woods Gives Update On Programme To Manage Medication
Tiger Woods has given an update after completing his programme to help manage his medications.
The 14-time major winner wrote a message on social media to update on his health and thank people for their support.
“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program”, he wrote.
“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends.
“I am so very thankful for all of the support I’ve received.”
Woods announced last month that he was to seek professional help to manage his medications.
That followed his recent DUI arrest, which the former number one claimed was nothing to do with alcohol and in fact was “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication” he was taking for his back injury.
It’s been a hectic few months for the 79-time PGA Tour winner, having returned to competitive golf in December before taking time out with back spasms which then led to a fourth back surgery.
He then told media he had “not felt this good in years” but was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under Influence just days later.
After his back surgery in January, Woods said he would not be able to rotate for around six months, meaning his body and game would not be in competition shape for some time.
Woods’ message was short, providing no timescale for a comeback, but we are sure to hear from him again soon.
Will we see him at The Masters? Who knows.
All we can hope for now is that his recovery continues and he can find good health both physically and mentally.