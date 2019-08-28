Woods says he had the surgery last week and is due to resume practice in the new few weeks

Tiger Woods Has Knee Surgery To Repair Cartilage Damage

Tiger Woods has announced that he had an arthroscopic procedure last week on his left knee to repair some minor cartilage damage.

The procedure is a type of keyhole surgery for joints and Woods is expected to make a full recovery with the hope of playing in Japan in October.

“Tiger Woods announced today that ht had an arthroscopic procedure last week on his left knee to repair minor cartilage damage,” he posted in a statement.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Said Dr. Vern Cooley.

“We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” said Woods.

“I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the new few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”

Woods failed to make the Tour Championship this season on the PGA Tour after playing just six times since his Masters victory in April.

The 15-time Major winner looked to be struggling with his body at the Open Championship and then pulled out of the Northern Trust, his next start, with an oblique strain after the opening round.

He is due to tee it up at the Zozo Championship in Japan from 24th-27th October before captaining USA at the Presidents Cup in December.

Woods has had plenty of problems with his left knee in the past so hopefully this is just a clean-up job like the statement says.

Here’s a small history of Woods’ left knee problems –

1994 – Benign tumour removed

2002 – A cyst removed from his left knee and fluid drained from around one of his ligaments

2007 – Ruptures his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

April 2008 – Undergoes arthroscopic surgery

June 2008 – Has reconstructive surgery on that damaged ACL

2011 – Grade 1 MCL sprain