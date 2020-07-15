The 15-time Major winner is seeking to become the first golfer in history to win 83 PGA Tour titles

Tiger Woods: I Intend To Win This Week

Tiger Woods says he intends to win The Memorial Tournament this week as he makes his return to the PGA Tour for the first time in five months.

Woods has been playing a lot of golf at home at Medalist and revealed that he has stayed away from the tour since it restarted for safety reasons.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is seeking to win the Memorial for the sixth time this week.

If he were to come out victorious, he would overtake Sam Snead and have the most PGA Tour wins in history at 83.

“Well, I would like to say that I’m going to win the event. That’s my intent. That’s my intent coming in here. That’s my intent going into every event. That’s certainly the intentions,” the 15-time Major winner said.

“Whether that plays out come Sunday, hopefully that will be the case.

“It was that one particular week — well, three tournaments ago at Zozo [where he won after more than two months off].

Golf Monthly Instruction

“There’s no reason why I can’t do it again this week. I’ve just got to go out there and do my work and make that happen.”

Tiger also said that he agrees with the postponement of the Ryder Cup as it simply wouldn’t be the same without the fans.

“Quite frankly, a Ryder Cup without fans is not the Ryder Cup .As it is now, okay,” he said.

“When the Ryder Cup first started there weren’t that many people involved in the game or whether it was GB&I versus the US, but the world has expanded, the event has expanded, and as far as I can remember, I’ve always seen people involved in a Ryder Cup and the chanting and screaming and the participation, the bipartisanship that has been part of the sport and part of the event.

“I think what they did with suspending it for the year and moving it to next year was the right thing.”

Related: How to watch The Memorial Tournament

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram