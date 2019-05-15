The 15-time Major winner says he wants to appear at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Tiger Woods Intends To Play Olympics

Tiger Woods has revealed that he would like to play in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 15-time Major winner was ineligible for the 2016 games but could appear for Team USA next year if he were to qualify.

“Would I like to play in the Olympics? Yes, I’ve never played in the Olympics, and I’m sure that I won’t have many more opportunities going forward at 43 years old now to play in many Olympics,” he said after being asked the question during his pre-USPGA Championship press conference.

“Yes, that would be a first for me and something that I would certainly welcome if I was part of the team.”

Woods is currently the 4th-ranked golfer in the USA Olympic golf standings so would qualify, although there is obviously still a long way to go in that race.

He is behind Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas at the moment and admitted that qualifying for the team will be difficult.

“Getting there and making the team is going to be the tough part. How many events — how many events do I play, do I add a couple more to get in,” he said.

“These are all questions that will be answered going forward. I just know that if I play well in the big events like I did this year, things will take care of itself.”

Rory McIlroy, who missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro due to fears over the Zika virus, is another who has said they’ll tee it up in Tokyo next year.

Justin Rose will likely defend the Gold Medal at Kasumigaseki Golf Club, whilst Henrik Stenson won Silver in Rio and Matt Kuchar took the Bronze.

With both Woods and McIlroy stating their intentions to play, the men’s golf tournament at the 2020 Tokyo games will likely feature a very strong field compared to 2016 where many of the world’s best were missing.