Tiger Woods Lookalike Fools Commentators At Dell Tech Championship

Tiger Woods was on course during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship and fans were seeing double with a Tiger lookalike in the crowds.

The man, following Woods’ group, was dressed in his iconic Sunday red outfit featuring a black TW Nike cap, red Nike shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

The big giveaway, however, was the sunglasses.

The Woods lookalike was seen taking pictures with members of the crowd and even gave one spectator a hug.

10/10 😂 #LiveUnderPar A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

A member of the US commentary team said as the footage was being played, “that fooled me there”.

Watch the video below:

Tiger Woods closed with a level par 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 24th place.

The 14-time major winner is currently 25th in the FedEx Cup standings so will need a decent week at the BMW Championship to remain inside the top 30 and therefore qualify for the Tour Championship.