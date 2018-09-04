A Woods lookalike was following the 14-time major winner at TPC Boston
Tiger Woods Lookalike Fools Commentators At Dell Tech Championship
Tiger Woods was on course during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship and fans were seeing double with a Tiger lookalike in the crowds.
The man, following Woods’ group, was dressed in his iconic Sunday red outfit featuring a black TW Nike cap, red Nike shirt, black trousers and black shoes.
The big giveaway, however, was the sunglasses.
The Woods lookalike was seen taking pictures with members of the crowd and even gave one spectator a hug.
A member of the US commentary team said as the footage was being played, “that fooled me there”.
Watch the video below:
Tiger Woods closed with a level par 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 24th place.
The 14-time major winner is currently 25th in the FedEx Cup standings so will need a decent week at the BMW Championship to remain inside the top 30 and therefore qualify for the Tour Championship.
Woods has managed five top 10s on the PGA Tour this season including a T6 at the Open at Carnoustie and a 2nd place at the USPGA Championship.
He has missed just two cuts at the Genesis Open and the US Open.
