Just days before his match with Phil Mickelson, Tiger collected hole-in-one number 20.

Tiger Woods Makes First Hole-In-One In Two Decades

It is hard to believe arguably the greatest player to ever play the game of golf had to wait 20 odd years to collect his 20th hole in one, but that is exactly what has transpired.

Tiger Woods‘ last hole in one came at the 1998 International, a former PGA Tour event held in Colorado. Well, that used to be the case until last Wednesday just days before ‘The Match’ with Phil Mickelson.

Playing alongside his son Charlie and Fred Couples at The Madison Club, Tiger aced the par-3 210-yard second hole to collect number 20.

Talking to reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger revealed the shot had a stunning similarity to his first ever hole in one, in that he couldn’t even see it go in the hole.

Speaking in April earlier this year, Tiger said in a clinic; “I’m 42. I’ve had 19 hole-in-ones. It’s been a little while.

“My first one though… it was at Heartwell Golf Course in Long Beach, California. I was eight years old. I hit it and was too short to see it.

“So the ball carries the bunker, it rolls into the hole. Everybody in my group celebrates but me. I can’t see that high. So, one of the guys picks me up, shows me there’s no ball on the green. I’m excited – I run to the green, pick the ball out of the hole and I’m celebrating. And the kids came down and said ‘you idiot, your golf bag’s up on the tee.’ So I had to go back up and get my golf bag.”