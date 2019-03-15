The 14-time Major winner hit two balls in the water on the famous par-3

WATCH: Tiger Woods Makes Quadruple-Bogey On TPC Sawgrass 17th

Tiger Woods was going along very nicely on his front nine (the back nine) at TPC Sawgrass on Friday before arriving at the 17th hole where it all went wrong…

Watch Woods’ quadruple-bogey 7 below –

Woods was three under for his first seven holes before hitting two balls into the water at 17, resulting in a quadruple-bogey seven.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He fought back with a par at 18 and then birdied the par-5 2nd on his back nine and the 7th hole where he very nearly holed his approach.

He finished par-par to sign for a one under par 71 and sit at -3 after 36 holes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His secound round contained five birdies, one quadruple-bogey and 12 pars.