The 14-time major winner's net worth has increased by $50m this year

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth Rises To $800m

Tiger Woods features in Forbes Magazine’s ‘America’s Wealthiest Celebrities 2018’ list with his current net worth at $800m.

Star Wars creator George Lucas tops the list with $5.4bn, with Woods in T9th alongside author James Patterson.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour in 2018 after a fourth back surgery last April and was arguably the story of the golfing year.

The 14-time major won again and had strong showings in the year’s final two majors, with a T6 at The Open, where he had the lead at the halfway stage, and a runner-up finish at the USPGA.

His 2018 season was lucrative on the course, with winnings of just under $5.5m, whilst his net worth rose $50m for the year.

It now stands at $800m and he is by far the richest professional golfer on the planet, with Phil Mickelson in second with an estimated current net worth of $375m.

Woods was one of just two athletes in Forbes’ America’s Wealthiest Celebrities 2018 list, with basketball star Michael Jordan up in 4th with a net worth of $1.7bn.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 80-time PGA Tour winner’s company TGR – Tiger Woods Ventures appears to be going well and he has plenty of revenue streams including sponsorships with Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Hero, the PGA Tour, Kowa, Full Swing and Upper Deck.

He has also recently signed a deal with new streaming platform GOLF TV to produce content and was involved in ‘The Match’ with Phil Mickelson which was on Pay-Per-View.

”I feel like Tiger’s embracing his popularity more than he ever has … it’s very genuine,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg recently told CNN Living Golf’s Shane O’Donoghue.

”I think it’s really resonating and connecting with the public, with the fans, the media. More people are embracing him now than ever.’

“Business is pretty strong right now and we’re fortunate that we’re in the position where we’re assessing opportunities rather than chasing them. Interest in appearances around the world is booming once again.

Golf Monthly Instruction

”We’re certainly going to be a bit more sensitive and careful on long-haul trips. For the past 20 years Tiger has been one of the true global travelers for golf but I think he’s just going to be more cognizant of his body, what makes sense for his schedule and just to make sure that he’s healthy.”

Forbes’ list was compiled using career earnings, real estate holdings, private company stakes and publicly traded assets.