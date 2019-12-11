Woods and Justin Thomas will lead out Team USA tonight at around 10.30pm in the UK

Tiger Woods Picks Himself First In Presidents Cup Day One Matches

Tiger Woods will lead out Team USA in the Presidents Cup along with Justin Thomas in the fourballs as they take on Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

In what was quite a strange scenario, both captains and their vice captains appeared to be deliberating their picks with intense debate from both sides.

This was very different to how it is done at the Ryder Cup where both captains announce their line-ups at the opening ceremony.

Both teams looked to be doing plenty of calculations, giving the impression that the line-ups had not been finalised before the announcements.

Woods’ USA team were first to pick but weren’t ready so deferred to the Internationals with Els picking Leishman and Niemann to lead out his side.

Els’ team, with KJ Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Trevor Immelman were also doing plenty of scribbling and debating amongst themselves.

The USA were then asked for their opening line-up and around a minute later Woods simply said, “Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods.”

“There was zero hesitation here,” USA’s player captain Tiger Woods said.

“It was important for me to get out there as a player, but also as a captain.

“I want to obviously see my guys play. This is my first time as a captain. I want to be able to enjoy that part of it as well.”

The first match goes out at 10.32pm UK time.

Presidents Cup Day One Matches – Fourball

10.32pm: Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas vs Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann

10.47pm: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs Adam Hadwin/Sungjae Im

11.02pm: Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau vs Adam Scott/Ben An

11.17pm: Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed vs Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan

11.32pm: Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland vs Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen

