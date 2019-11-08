The 15-time Major winner will act as Playing Captain at the upcoming Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods Picks Himself For Presidents Cup Playing Captain Role
Tiger Woods has announced his four Presidents Cup captain’s picks and one of them was himself.
Woods chose Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland as his first three picks, leaving out the likes of Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na and Jordan Spieth.
“As captain, I’m going to choose Tiger Woods as the last player on the team,” Woods said.
“He’s made, what, nine Cups and he’s played in Australia twice in the Presidents Cup, so this will be his third appearance as a player.
“It’s going to be difficult, but also I have three amazing assistants with Fred, Strick and Zach, and that helps a lot, two guys that have won Presidents Cups and one will be a future captain along the line in the near future. Three great minds that will help me when I’m playing.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I’ve been vice captain in two Cups, so understanding it and seeing it, what those roles are is a little bizarre, and seeing it from a different side is really going to help.”
2019 USA Presidents Cup Team –
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Xander Schauffele
Patrick Cantlay
Justin Thomas
Matt Kuchar
Webb Simpson
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Patrick Reed
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
This is the first time in Presidents Cup history that the Captain has chosen four players, with the previous number being two.
Ernie Els announced his four captain’s picks on Wednesday and chose Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin.
The teams meet at Royal Melbourne in December with the score currently 10-1-1 in favour of the USA after 12 matches.
