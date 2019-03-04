Woods cites a neck strain that he has had for a few weeks
Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain.
The 14-time Major winner announced his withdrawal due to the neck strain that he says he has had for a few weeks.
Woods said that he has been receiving treatment for it but it hasn’t improved enough for him to tee it up.
He stressed that his lower back is fine, after having fusion surgery on it in 2017, and that he has no long-term concerns.
The 43-year-old is hoping to be back for next week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
“Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API,” he Tweeted.
“I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play.
“My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.”
Woods also sent his regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans, expressing his disappointment in missing one of his favourite tournaments.
Woods has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill eight times, most recently in 2013.
He will hopefully return next week at TPC Sawgrass, where he had plenty of success last year in his T11th finish.
Woods has won the Players Championship twice, in 2001 and 2013.
The 80-time PGA Tour winner has played three times in 2019, finishing T20th at the Farmers Insurance Open, T15th at the Genesis Open and T10th most recently at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
He has seen his world ranking rise to 12th.
Rory McIlroy defends the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill, where he won his 14th PGA Tour title last year.
