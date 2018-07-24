Woods' last victory came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational five years ago

Tiger Woods Qualifies For WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods needed a high finish at the Open to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and he did so with a T6.

Tiger needed to get himself inside of the world’s top 50 by 23rd July or 30th July and he currently sits at 50th in the world rankings, moving up from 72nd spot before Open week.

Woods was ranked 1,193rd in November and has climbed well over 1,000 places this year thanks to 12 PGA Tour starts including six top-12 finishes.

The 14-time major winner was desperate to qualify for the tournament at Firestone CC because he has won it eight times and this is its last year before it moves to Memphis, Tennessee with a new title sponsor.

From next year it will be known as the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and be played at TPC Southwind, venue for the FedEx St. Jude Classic since 1989.

At the Players Championship in May, Woods set a goal of qualifying for the Bridgestone, which takes place in Akron, Ohio.