Woods' last victory came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational five years ago
Tiger Woods Qualifies For WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Tiger Woods needed a high finish at the Open to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and he did so with a T6.
Tiger needed to get himself inside of the world’s top 50 by 23rd July or 30th July and he currently sits at 50th in the world rankings, moving up from 72nd spot before Open week.
Woods was ranked 1,193rd in November and has climbed well over 1,000 places this year thanks to 12 PGA Tour starts including six top-12 finishes.
The 14-time major winner was desperate to qualify for the tournament at Firestone CC because he has won it eight times and this is its last year before it moves to Memphis, Tennessee with a new title sponsor.
From next year it will be known as the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and be played at TPC Southwind, venue for the FedEx St. Jude Classic since 1989.
At the Players Championship in May, Woods set a goal of qualifying for the Bridgestone, which takes place in Akron, Ohio.
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
147th Open At Carnoustie Achieves Record Attendance
The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie achieved record…
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
“This summer is — there are some big events to be played, and one of my goals is to get into Akron, one last time, before we leave there. I’ve won there eight times and I would like to get there with one more chance. But I got to do some work between now and then, hopefully put together one good event.”
It will be Tiger’s first start in the tournament since 2014 where he withdrew in the final round with recurring back problems.
That was also his last WGC appearance to date.
His last victory anywhere worldwide came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013. His start at the tournament in two weeks time will mark five years since he last won.
Woods has won a record 18 World Golf Championship titles, 13 more than Dustin Johnson in second place with five.
For the latest news check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels