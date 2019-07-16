The 15-time Major winner hasn't heard back from Koepka after asking for a practice round

Tiger Woods Reveals Brooks Koepka Snub

The Open Championship takes place this week at Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951 and nearly all of the competitors have little to no experience of the famed County Antrim links.

Tiger Woods is one of them, with the 15-time Major winner revealing in his press conference that he has never been to this area before.

There are a few locals with experience of Portrush but not many.

2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell grew up here, Rory McIlroy shot 61 here at the age of 16 and 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke is also very familiar with this part of the world.

Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott also grew up here.

Woods was asked in his press conference if he had asked any of the locals for advice on the course, to which he replied “no”, although he did reveal that he asked Brooks Koepka for a practice round in an attempt to pick his caddie’s brains.

He hasn’t heard back.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“Tell you a funny story,” he told the media in his pre-tournament press conference.

“I texted Brooksie, congratulations on another great finish [at the US Open].

“And I said, Hey, dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round?

“I’ve heard nothing.”

Woods begins his charge for a fourth Claret Jug on Thursday alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed at 3.10pm.

Related: Open Championship tee times – 1st and 2nd rounds

Trending On Golf Monthly

The American is looking to build on and eclipse last year’s performance where he finished T6th and three back of Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie.