Tiger Woods Reveals His Best Shot Of 2018

It has been an incredible year for Tiger Woods who won his 80th PGA Tour title in his comeback year after a fourth back surgery in 2017.

Woods exceeded all expectations in 2018, staying fit for the entire season and eventually finishing 2nd in the FedEx Cup.

The 14-time major winner also rose from outside of the world’s top 1,000 prior to the Hero World Challenge in December last year to 13th currently.

A win at this week’s Hero World Challenge would cap an incredible year and see him rise to 6th in the world rankings.

Highlights from his year of course include his Tour Championship win as well as his 2nd at the USPGA, T6th at the Open and T2nd at the Valspar Championship.

So… What was his best shot of 2018?

Woods revealed ahead of the Hero World Challenge that it was his fairway bunker shot on the 10th at Carnoustie this year where he was in the lead at the time.

“The shot I hit down 10 at the Open Championship out of that bunker, I thought that, ‘This is the tournament. I win the Open Championship or I lose the Open Championship on this shot,'” he said.

“If it clips the bunker, I lose.

“If it comes out, I’m going to go ahead and win this thing.

“You saw the speed I put into it and the shot I hit.

“To be able to pull that off knowing that I hadn’t done this for a very long time and this is the moment … that gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Woods’ bid for a fourth Claret Jug was derailed on the very next hole where he would make a double-bogey six, after pulling his approach left and duffing the resulting chip shot.

He also bogeyed the 12th and eventually finished three behind playing partner and eventual winner Francesco Molinari.

