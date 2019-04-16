Woods revealed his incredible former daily practice routine after Justin Thomas asked what Woods used to do when he was Thomas' age
Tiger Woods Reveals His Unbelievable Former Daily Routine
You often hear that Tiger Woods changed the game of golf forever.
Whether that be prize money, TV and media coverage and, of course, fitness.
Woods was one of the first golfers to truly become athletes.
And he] revealed just what his daily routine entailed last year at the Genesis Open. It’s quite astounding.
Woods said, “JT was asking me this on a flight, ‘what did you used to do when you were about my age?'”
“Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles,” he continued.
“Then I’d go to the gym do my lift.
“Then i’d hit balls for two or three hours.
“I’d go play.
“Come back, work on my short game.
“I’d go run another four more miles.
“And then if anyone wanted to go and play basketball or tennis, I’d go and play basketball or tennis.
“That was my daily routine.”
“I’m not doing any of that now,” Woods laughed.
Watch Woods describe his former daily routine here:
Riviera was the site of his first ever PGA Tour start back in 1992 at the age of 16.
He used to attend the tournament, known as the Nissan Los Angeles Open back then, with his father.
He also tried to qualify for the tournament at the age of 15, but came up just short.
