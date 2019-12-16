The USA team won the singles 8-4 to win 16-14 at Royal Melbourne

Tiger Woods Stars As USA Come Back To Win Presidents Cup

USA’s player/captain Tiger Woods went 3-0 at Royal Melbourne as the USA came back from 10-8 down to win the Presidents Cup for the eighth time in a row.

Woods beat Abraham Ancer in the singles in the first game out to win his third match of the week having won his fourball and foursomes games with Justin Thomas on Thursday and Friday.

It is the second time Woods has gone undefeated in the Presidents Cup (5-0, 2009) and he has now leapfrogged Phil Mickelson with the most match wins in the tournament’s history with 27.

The 15-time Major winner’s side won the singles 8-4 for a 16-12 final score, with Matt Kuchar clinching the winning half point against Louis Oosthuizen.

Ernie Els’ Internationals gave a great fight in what was one of the most dramatic and closely-fought Presidents Cups yet, however the USA still could not be beaten and now take a 11-1-1 lead after 13 matches.

“We did it together,” Woods said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“We came here as a team. My team-mates and my boys all played well, the captains did an amazing job.

“It’s been one of the more amazing challenges but all the guys believed in one another and relied on one another.”

“We were right there to the end, just a couple of matches didn’t quite go our way,” said International captain Ernie Els.

“We’re getting closer. We’ve just got to keep it up.”

Final Round (Sunday) – Singles – United States 8, International 4

Trending On Golf Monthly

Match 1 – Tiger Woods (U.S.) def. Abraham Ancer (INT), 3 and 2

Match 2 – Hideki Matsuyama (INT) vs. Tony Finau (U.S.), tied

Match 3 – Patrick Reed (U.S.) def. C.T. Pan (INT), 4 and 2

Match 4 – Dustin Johnson (U.S.) def. Haotong Li (INT), 4 and 3

Match 5 – Adam Hadwin (INT) vs. Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.), tied

Match 6 – Sungjae Im (INT) def. Gary Woodland (U.S.), 4 and 3

Match 7 – Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) def. Joaquin Niemann (INT), 3 and 2

Match 8 – Xander Schauffele (U.S.) def. Adam Scott (INT), 2 and 1

Match 9 – Webb Simpson (U.S.) def. Byeong Hun An (INT), 2 and 1

Match 10 – Cameron Smith (INT) def. Justin Thomas (U.S.), 2 and 1

Match 11 – Louis Oosthuizen (INT) vs. Matt Kuchar (U.S.), tied

Match 12 – Marc Leishman (INT) vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), tied

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram