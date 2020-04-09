Tiger Woods Sued Over Shoving Incident

Tiger Woods is being sued by a Florida man who claims he was shoved by Woods' caddie in 2018.

A fan trying to get a selfie of Tiger Woods at the 2018 Valspar Championship has filed a lawsuit against the 15-time Major winner.

Whilst Tiger was walking to his golf ball at the 13th hole during the third round, Brian Borruso was taking a selfie as Tiger was preparing to play his shot.

At this point Borruso claims Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava “intentionally shoved” him. He then claims he stumbled and fell into the mass of spectators.

This civil complaint was filed in Pinellas County and the lawyer representing Borruso, Josh Dreschel, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the incident so that they could gain a better understanding of the injuries.

“Regardless of celebrity status, no one has the right to violate the well-known safety rule of keeping your hands to yourself,” Drechsel said in a statement on the Tampa Bay Times website. “It’s not right for anyone to do that, and we believe there is evidence out there that will help prove our case.”

According to TMZ Sports, the lawsuit claims that Borusso “suffered injury and damages,” including “bodily and mental injury,” “disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses of hospitalisation, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of ability to earn income, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.”

As a result Borruso is claiming more than $30,000 in damages from Woods, who is in the firing line because USGA rules state a golfer is responsible for his caddie’s actions.

Mark Steinberg, the agent for Woods at Excel Sports Management, has not commented yet to our knowledge. LaCava said he had no comment either.

The incident appeared to have no affect on Tiger at the time as he would nearly go on to win the Valspar Championship the next day as he finished one shot behind eventual winner Paul Casey.

