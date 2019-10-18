Woods says it is a "big goal" of his to make the USA Olympic golf team for Tokyo 2020

Tiger Woods Targets 2020 Tokyo Olympics – “A Big Goal”

Tiger Woods will make his first start in Japan since 2006 next week and he also hopes to be teeing up there next year in the Olympic Games.

The 15-time Major winner returns to action at the Zozo Championship after two months off in which he has had knee surgery.

The Zozo Championship is a new PGA Tour event held at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club featuring a field of 78, a huge $9.75m purse and no cut.

He’ll also be playing in a Skins game on Monday against Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.

The 43-year-old is currently just outside of the USA’s Olympic qualification places and he has reiterated his desire to make the 2020 team.

Earlier this year he said, “Would I like to play in the Olympics? Yes, I’ve never played in the Olympics, and I’m sure that I won’t have many more opportunities going forward at 43 years old now to play in many Olympics.

“Yes, that would be a first for me and something that I would certainly welcome if I was part of the team.”

In an interview with Reuters, he has once again stated his desire to compete in the event taking place at Kasumigaseki Golf Club next year, calling it “a big goal” of his.

“Making the Olympic team is a big goal,” the 15-times Major winner told Reuters.

“I don’t see myself having too many opportunities other than next year.

“Four years from now, at the next Olympic Games, I’ll be 48-years-old. To be one of the top Americans at that age is going to be tough.

“I went to my first Olympic Games when it was in Los Angeles (1984). So now to have the opportunity to be a part of the Olympics, because golf in my lifetime wasn’t a part of the Olympics, is an important aspect for us and the growth of the game.

“The game has become so global, and so reaching, that I think the Olympic Games is a great extension of that and I’d like to be a part of it.”

The field for the Olympics will be made up of 60 golfers with each nation having two players – apart from those with more than two golfers inside the world’s top 15.

As it stands, the USA will once again take four players and GB will take three.

Woods is currently the sixth-highest-ranked American player so is currently just outside of the team, although there is still an awfully long time left in the qualification process.

After winning his 15th Major and fifth Masters title in April, Woods has struggled with his body for the latter part of the season.

He has only played six times since Augusta and missed the cut in two events with a withdrawal too.

His best finish came at the Memorial Tournament where he was T9th.

