Woods will make his first start since February next week at The Memorial

Tiger Woods To Make PGA Tour Return Next Week

Tiger Woods has announced that he is teeing it up in The Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village.

It will be the 15-time Major winner’s first start since the Genesis Invitational in February after he skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship due to injury.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the @MemorialGolf next week,” Woods wrote on social media.

“I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.”

We last saw Woods in The Match: Champions for Charity in May where he looked to be swinging it very nicely as he and Peyton Manning took down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Woods will be looking to pick up his second PGA Tour title of the season after winning his 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan last October.

The 44-year-old needs just one more triumph on the PGA Tour to become the all-time leader in wins, as he is currently level with Sam Snead.

The American might fancy his chances next week at Jack’s Place as he has won the tournament five times, most recently in 2012.

The Memorial Tournament was due to be the first event since March where fans returned on-site to the PGA Tour, however that is now not happening with rising Covid-19 cases in Ohio.

Woods currently ranks 14th in the world.

He finished T9th at the Farmers Insurance Open and 68th at the Genesis Invitational in his only two starts of 2020 so far.

